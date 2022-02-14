Pizza sales spike for big game

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football was not the only main event for the Big Game.

Food was also a headliner. One of the two top picks for snacks on game day is pizza.

One of the managers at 1812 Pizza Company, Chase Stiles, said Sundays are usually busy for the pizza company.

“Sunday’s, in general, are pretty busy. A lot of people after church come here,” said Stiles.

But on a day like Sunday, they saw an uptick in sales.

“I don’t know how many, but we have a bunch of preorders. Here and at the Hilltop location,” said Stiles.

Especially for deliveries and to-go orders.

Which is what a lot of people prefer, so they can stay home and enjoy football.

“But really it’s to go and delivery. People really don’t want to leave their house. So, it is constantly just ordering delivery with us,” he said.

Stiles said from around 4 to 6 pm is when they start to get a lot of orders coming in.

Everyone at the company pitches in to get the pizzas out the door.

“Everyone does everything, so people wait on customers, they might also take a delivery so we have a lot of people that can do everything,” he said.

