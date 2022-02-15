Building damaged after fire had spread

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A building was damaged in Fulton County Monday afternoon after wind caused a fire to spread in the area.

According to Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose, the fire happened in the Hardy Fire Protection District at Rocky’s Auto on Highway 63 at about 12:15 p.m.

Rose said that the owner was burning some items that spread to two campers, and the wind spread to the grass and the main shop building.

Crews from Highland, Glencoe and Wirth all responded for mutual aid to prevent the spread to a nearby house.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.