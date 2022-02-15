Endangered Person Advisory issued for man ‘knocked unconscious’

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man authorities said was “knocked unconscious” and “dragged into the vehicle.”

Police are looking for David Jones, 54, who was last seen being dragged into a Green 2007 Saturn Ion with Missouri license plate XG4S9R about 7:05 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Thomas Street in Poplar Bluff.

A media release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Skylar Watkins, 31, a 5′6″ black male weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes dragged Jones into the car.

MSHP said the car had two other passengers Kailey Cannon, 29, a 6′00″ black female weighing 160 pounds, and Randilla Pickard, 27, a 5′5″ white female weighing 190 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

