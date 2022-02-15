Family offering reward for return of missing service dog

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland family woke up Sunday morning to a relatively empty yard. All they found was a lead with no dog on the end.

The Floyd family has three dogs. Two of them are missing, and they are suspected to be stolen. Gunnar is a six-month-old Chesapeake Bay retriever. He’s in training to be a service dog.

The Floyd family of Brookland is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of their two dogs, Gunnar and Hoss. Gunnar is six months old and in training to be a service dog. More details tonight on @Region8News pic.twitter.com/teobnWgtP0 — Chase Gage KAIT (@ChaseGageKAIT8) February 14, 2022

His owner, Lucinda Floyd, suffers from Lupus and arthritis, which makes it hard for her to walk. Sometimes, she even needs a wheelchair.

Gunnar was in training to help her with tasks such as grocery shopping. He could grab items off of the shelves, or pick up items that fell to the floor.

Now, he’s missing.

“It’s just really scary that someone would want to come up in my yard and take my dog, but not only my dog but my grandson’s dog,” she said.

Her five-year-old grandson misses his best friend. He has spent his whole life around the family dogs. He suffers from ADHD, and Gunnar is trained to help him as well.

The family said the dog would never run off without coming back. He was hooked up to a lead in the yard the night he went missing.

The lead wasn’t broken, and Gunnar’s collar was never found, leading the family to believe he was stolen. They filed a police report with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning.

“I have no idea why anyone would want to do this,” Floyd said.

And it’s not just Gunnar. Hoss is a five-year-old Great Pyrenees that’s also missing. He’s known to wander, but never stays gone more than a few hours.

The family is offering a $1000 reward for the return of their animals They said they just want them back, no questions asked.

To some, dogs may just be pets. But to the Floyd’s, they’re family, and they just want their family to be whole again.

“I just want them home. I don’t want a replacement. I just want them home where they belong,” Floyd said.

