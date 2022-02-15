Energy Alert
Feb. 15: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Mild temperatures in the 60s are expected for the next couple of days with the help of some strong southerly winds.

Some places on Wednesday may even hit 70! Isolated showers start to pop up on Wednesday, but the bulk of the rain does not arrive until late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rainfall amounts now appear to be between 0.75-1.25″ with isolated higher and lower amounts. Dry air works in by Thursday afternoon and we stay dry through the weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Man knocked unconscious, dragged into vehicle in Poplar Bluff found safe.

Family offering reward for return of missing service dog.

Osceola woman fed up with postal service.

Book battle continues, board rejects another proposal.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

