GR8 Job: Local school squad has something to cheer about

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - When the Brookland Bearcats hit the football field or the basketball court, they have a winning team cheering them on.

The Brookland High School Cheer Team competed this past weekend at the 2022 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship held in Orlando, Florida.

They finished in third place in the Large Varsity Division II Finals, beating out teams from all across the country.

GR8 Job, team! We know your family and friends are proud of your accomplishment and hard work.

When the Brookland Bearcats hit the football field or the basketball court, they have a winning team cheering them on.(Brookland High School via Facebook)

