Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

MLGW completes power restoration following ice storm

(Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) confirmed Monday that all original power outages from an ice storm over a week ago have been restored.

The storm happened Feb. 3 and impacted over 200,000 MLGW customers.

Ninety outside line crews responded to MLGW’s request for assistance and 78 tree trimming crews also helped with restoration efforts.

Newer outages are being addressed. Customers without power should call 901-544-6500.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Several area fire departments worked this week as a man was trapped in a grain bin in the...
Person dead after firefighters, volunteers respond to grain bin rescue
Mark Austin Slaughter, 25, of Jonesboro, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with...
Man sentenced to 30 years for murder
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Isabelle Hauptman, 19, Cherokee Village, Jamal Golatt, 21, Forrest City and Kenney Ivory, 24,...
Murder suspect set to appear in court, as another suspect pleads guilty in case
Larry Joe Martin, 65, of Bono was sentenced Feb. 9 to four years in prison after pleading no...
Bono man sentenced in sexual assault case

Latest News

The owner of a building on Highway 63 was burning some items that spread to two campers, and...
Building damaged after fire had spread
The department is looking to sell the building with the plan of trying to build a more energy...
Northeast Greene County Fire Department seeking new home
The storm shelter is going to be used as part of the daycare as well, holding up to 20 children...
Paragould daycare seeking safety and expansion
Gunnar is a six-month old Chesapeake Bay retriever.
Family offering reward for return of missing service dog