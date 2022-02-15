MLGW completes power restoration following ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) confirmed Monday that all original power outages from an ice storm over a week ago have been restored.

The storm happened Feb. 3 and impacted over 200,000 MLGW customers.

Ninety outside line crews responded to MLGW’s request for assistance and 78 tree trimming crews also helped with restoration efforts.

Newer outages are being addressed. Customers without power should call 901-544-6500.

