MSHP: Man knocked unconscious, dragged into vehicle in Poplar Bluff found safe

Police said 54-year-old David Jones was found safe after he was knocked out by a male suspect and dragged into a car in Poplar Bluff Monday night.(MSHP)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for a man police said was knocked unconscious and taken in a vehicle in Poplar Bluff.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for 54-year-old David Jones shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 15.

MSHP said Jones was found safe.

An alert was issued for Jones Monday night.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, Jones was knocked out by a male suspect on 2012 Thomas Street at 7:05 p.m. and dragged into a Saturn Ion by a male suspect they identified as Skylar Watkins. Police said two women, Kailey Cannon and Randilla Pickard, were also in the car.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

