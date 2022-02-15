MSHP: Man knocked unconscious, dragged into vehicle in Poplar Bluff found safe

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for a man police said was knocked unconscious and taken in a vehicle in Poplar Bluff.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for 54-year-old David Jones shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 15.

MSHP said Jones was found safe.

An alert was issued for Jones Monday night.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, Jones was knocked out by a male suspect on 2012 Thomas Street at 7:05 p.m. and dragged into a Saturn Ion by a male suspect they identified as Skylar Watkins. Police said two women, Kailey Cannon and Randilla Pickard, were also in the car.

No other details have been released at this time.

