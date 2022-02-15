Energy Alert
Multiple reports of a large “boom” heard in Izard County

The Izard County Office of Emergency Management reported Monday evening that they have had multiple reports come in about a large “boom” heard throughout the county.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Office of Emergency Management reported Monday evening that they have had multiple reports come in about a large “boom” heard throughout the county.

According to a statement, officials said the “boom” shook windows, walls, and even shook the ground.

Preliminary information points to a meteor that had entered into the atmosphere, according to records from the American Meteor Society.

There have also been some reports of the “boom” being heard in Sharp, Stone, and Craighead County.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

