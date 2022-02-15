Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

‘My sweet Valentine just passed away’: Tyrese Gibson’s mom dies after battle with COVID-19

Gibson said in an Instagram post he was in the middle of filming when he got the news his...
Gibson said in an Instagram post he was in the middle of filming when he got the news his mother was in a coma.(CNN Newsource)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson announced the death of his mother, Priscilla Murray, on Instagram Monday night.

The news comes a little over a week after Gibson asked fans to pray for his mother as she battled pneumonia and COVID-19 in the ICU.

“Rest in peace, mom,” you can hear Gibson say through tears in a video that shows him holding his mother’s hand.

“I’m going to hold your hand for the rest of my life, OK? Everywhere I go I’m going to hold your hand, the way you held my hand when I was a kid,” the “Fast and Furious” star continued.

Gibson said in an Instagram post he was in the middle of filming when he got the news Murray was in a coma. He asked the community for prayers for his mother and regularly posted updates on social media.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother. This is the saddest moment of my life,” the Instagram post said. “My sweet Valentine just passed away.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Sunday ended with Paragould police arresting a woman on suspicion of child endangerment.
Crash leads to child endangerment charges
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Izard County Office of Emergency Management reported Monday evening that they have had...
Multiple reports of a large “boom” heard in Izard County
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Several area fire departments worked this week as a man was trapped in a grain bin in the...
Person dead after firefighters, volunteers respond to grain bin rescue

Latest News

The families and a survivor of the shooting sued Remington in 2015, saying the company should...
Sandy Hook families agree to settlement with Remington
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
3 ex-officers on trial in George Floyd killing say they’ll testify
Taxpayers are urged to file their returns electronically this year if possible
Tips go out to taxpayers as IRS faces delays in processing millions of returns
Taxpayers are urged to file their returns electronically this year if possible
Tips go out to taxpayers as IRS faces delays in processing millions of returns