NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/14/22)

By Logan Whaley
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s playoff time around Region 8. Here’s a look at some first-round scores around District tournaments.

4A-3 District Tournament

Westside 67, Blytheville 36 (Girls)

Brookland 51, Pocahontas 38 (Girls)

Trumann 50, Westside 46 (Boys)

Southside 44, Highland 41 (Boys)

3A-2 District Tournament

Newport 54, Riverview 43 (Girls)

3A-3 District Tournament

Harrisburg 41, Rivercrest 32 (Girls)

Piggott 48, Harrisburg 46 (Boys)

2A-6 District Tournament

McCrory 62, KIPP Delta 24 (Boys)

