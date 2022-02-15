New truck stop coming to Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new truck stop will be coming to Blytheville.

Road Ranger Travel Center will be on South Division Street at the site of the historic Scotty’s Truck Stop near Interstate 55.

The new truck stop will feature showers and several new fast-food restaurants for travelers.

Mississippi County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Liz Smith said more businesses will make the exit off the interstate more attractive.

“It will be better lit,” Smith said. “There will be additional lighting will come with it. The exit actually brings us into a really nice part of Blytheville. Arkansas Northeastern College is just half a mile down the road.”

Smith added the truck stop comes at the perfect time as the new steel mill is under construction in the county, which will bring in plenty of tax dollars.

There has not been a date set for the completion of the new truck stop.

