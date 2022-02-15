Northeast Greene County Fire Department seeking new home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After much deliberation, the Northeast Green County Fire Department has decided to sell their Bard station off of Highway 412.

Board President for the Fire Department Randy Littleton said the station is too far away from much of the area to cover, and the location was not financially smart.

“We have started the process of building a smaller station,” Littleton said. “We will be quicker to respond to our patrons in this area, and we will also have a more energy-efficient building, which is what we desperately need.”

He said after they sell the building, they will use the money to purchase a new property where they can build a station from the ground up.

“We need something that is two or three bays, with an office in the back and restroom facilities,” Littleton said. “We don’t need something that has 6,500 square feet basically.”

Littleton added that the Bard station was never completed due to the size.

He said they are going to make sure they put the plans in place so that once the building is sold, construction crews will be ready to go.

