Osceola woman fed up with postal service

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Katherine Turner is one of several Osceola residents who have dealt with issues with the post office.

Turner said her mail has been getting sent to the wrong address in town, and she is receiving other people’s mail.

“I’m not getting my mail,” Turner said.

Turner added she and her neighbors depend on the postal service for their livelihoods, saying she gets her diabetic medication and other “personal documents that people don’t want to see in nobody else’s hands because of all this thieving and stuff that’s going on.”

The woman has contacted the postmaster in Osceola, but she has not seen any solutions.

Region 8 News reached out to USPS, and they responded to a statement saying:

Regrettably, our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing pandemic. That, combined with recent winter storms, may have impacted service to some residents in Osceola. In this specific case, local postal management has been in contact with our customer and will continue working with her to resolve this matter. Customers are reminded that they can reach us in a variety of ways, including by contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visit us on our website at www.usps.com/help for assistance. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all of our valued customers in Osceola, and apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced.”

Turner said it does not excuse the carelessness of the mail carriers, knowing they can place mail at the right address.

“You got to do your job and do it correctly,” Turner said.

