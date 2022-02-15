Paragould daycare seeking safety and expansion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A northeast Arkansas daycare is taking extra safety precautions when they build a new addition to their building.

Paragould’s Tiny Blessings is a daycare that watches kids whose ages range from a couple of months to four years old.

With almost forty kids in the facility daily, owner Dan Baker has thought about expanding the building, but he wanted to stress safety.

“After everything that has happened over the past couple of years, I just felt like a storm shelter was the right way to go,” Baker said. “It can give parents that sense of security they all want.”

He added that he has already started the process of getting all the contractors together to build the shelter and that it’s not just going to be a steel box.

“Now the shelter is going to be a working daycare, we are going to have 20 babies, or children in their daily,” said Baker. “We are designing it to also be functional and a tornado shelter.”

During Monday’s city council meeting, it was decided that Baker’s shelter was approved. The process can now begin for him to build a 30 by 34-foot storm shelter.

Council had to meet on the issue because with the plans Baker had, the shelter was going to be built too close to the neighbor’s properties.

Now that he has the approval, Baker said he is going to start the process as soon as possible and thinks construction should start soon as he has already contacted many contractors.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.