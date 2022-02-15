Energy Alert
Red Wolves Raw: Basketball zoom press conferences (2/15/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday means Arkansas State basketball on the mic. Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers held zoom press conferences.

Red Wolves men’s basketball (15-8, 6-5 SBC) is in 5th place in the Sun Belt. They’ll make a Lonestar swing this week. The Red Wolves play at 1st place Texas State Thursday at 7:00pm. A-State then heads to UT Arlington, tipoff is Saturday at 2:00pm.

Arkansas State women’s basketball (11-13, 4-7 SBC) prepares for their home finale. The Red Wolves host Little Rock Saturday at 2:00pm at First National Bank Arena.

All A-State Sun Belt hoops games are streamed on ESPN+.

Balado & Rogers provided injury updates

Men

- Desi Sills, Keyon Wesley, Caleb Fields are: “day-to-day. Not season-ending injuries.” Balado said Sills & Wesley practiced Monday.

Women

- Trinitee Jackson “dislocated shoulder” vs. Little Rock. She’s getting an MRI done to see if there’s further damage.

