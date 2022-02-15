Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sentencing set for Josh Duggar in federal child porn case

A judge has set an April sentencing date for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who was...
A judge has set an April sentencing date for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who was convicted last year of federal child pornography charges.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A judge has set an April sentencing date for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who was convicted last year of federal child pornography charges.

Duggar — whose family was featured on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” — was convicted of one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Tuesday scheduled Duggar’s sentencing for April 5 in Fayetteville.

Federal authorities said they began investigating Duggar after a Little Rock police detective found that child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. A federal agent testified that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Duggar’s attorneys have filed for a new trial or an acquittal. His trial attorneys had argued that someone else downloaded or uploaded the images onto the computer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Sunday ended with Paragould police arresting a woman on suspicion of child endangerment.
Crash leads to child endangerment charges
The Izard County Office of Emergency Management reported Monday evening that they have had...
Multiple reports of a large “boom” heard in Izard County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The owner of a building on Highway 63 was burning some items that spread to two campers, and...
Building damaged after fire had spread
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Missouri’s GOP-led House on Tuesday advanced a proposal to allow lawmakers to defund Medicaid...
Missouri GOP continues fight to limit access to Medicaid
Arkansas State basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado 2/15/22 zoom press conference pt 1
Arkansas State men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado 2/15/22 zoom press conference pt 2
Arkansas State interim women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 2/15/22 zoom press conference