Superintendent: Student facing disciplinary action after bringing gun to school

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police took a Sloan-Hendrix student into custody after school administrators said they brought a gun to school.

According to a statement by Superintendent Clifford Rorex, another student reported to a school resource officer Tuesday afternoon that the suspect had a weapon at school.

“The school resource officer immediately went into the student’s classroom and searched the student’s bag,” Rorex said. “A handgun was discovered and confiscated without incident.”

School officials then contacted local law enforcement who removed the student from campus.

Rorex, who did not identify the suspect’s age or grade, said they “will be disciplined under the district’s student handbook policies.”

He did not say if the student will face criminal charges.

