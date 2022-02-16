Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

$1.6 million donation to fund “Big Blue” mobile health unit

Instead of traveling to a doctor’s office, a Jonesboro family’s generous donation will deliver...
Instead of traveling to a doctor’s office, a Jonesboro family’s generous donation will deliver healthcare directly to Northeast Arkansas residents.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of traveling to a doctor’s office, a Jonesboro family’s generous donation will deliver healthcare directly to Northeast Arkansas residents.

On Wednesday morning, Chris and Kim Fowler donated $1.6 million to the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation.

The money will be used to purchase a mobile health unit dubbed “Big Blue” that will reportedly provide everything from general doctor visits and X-rays to cancer screenings.

According to a statement by the City of Jonesboro, “transportation to healthcare has been identified as the leading impediment to healthcare access in our region.”

Sam Lynd, administrator and chief executive officer for NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, was quoted as saying the mobile unit will be a great asset in overcoming that problem.

Region 8 News will have more on the announcement and what Big Blue means for Northeast Arkansans.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Izard County Office of Emergency Management reported Monday evening that they have had...
Multiple reports of a large “boom” heard in Izard County
Police took a Sloan-Hendrix student into custody after school administrators said they brought...
Superintendent: Student facing disciplinary action after bringing gun to school
Osceola woman fed up with post office
Osceola woman fed up with postal service
The owner of a building on Highway 63 was burning some items that spread to two campers, and...
Building damaged after fire had spread
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight
CDC proposes changes to prescribing pain medications
CDC proposes changes to prescribing pain medications
CDC proposes new guidelines
Guidelines for prescribing opioids up for revision
Crews have been working for weeks to finish the renovations on the new emergency room at the...
Hospital in Wynne getting major upgrades