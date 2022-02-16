$1.6 million donation to fund “Big Blue” mobile health unit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of traveling to a doctor’s office, a Jonesboro family’s generous donation will deliver healthcare directly to Northeast Arkansas residents.

On Wednesday morning, Chris and Kim Fowler donated $1.6 million to the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation.

The money will be used to purchase a mobile health unit dubbed “Big Blue” that will reportedly provide everything from general doctor visits and X-rays to cancer screenings.

According to a statement by the City of Jonesboro, “transportation to healthcare has been identified as the leading impediment to healthcare access in our region.”

Sam Lynd, administrator and chief executive officer for NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, was quoted as saying the mobile unit will be a great asset in overcoming that problem.

Region 8 News will have more on the announcement and what Big Blue means for Northeast Arkansans.

Thanks to a generous donation by the Fowler family, NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital unveiled their new mobile health unit Big Blue. @NEABaptist pic.twitter.com/OTq3yyXK5S — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GriffinKAIT8) February 16, 2022

