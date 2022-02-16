Arkansas Senate tables efforts for Texas-style abortion ban

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - The push for an Arkansas abortion ban modeled after a new Texas law faces dim prospects in the state Senate.

The Arkansas Senate voted 20-11 to table resolutions that would have allowed lawmakers to consider banning abortion except to save a mother’s life.

Like the Texas law, the ban would be enforced by private citizens filing lawsuits.

Senators a day earlier rejected a push for similar measures, with abortion opponents divided on emulating Texas’ law while awaiting a critical U.S. Supreme Court decision.

