Blood drive being held in honor of Jonesboro girl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This week is the perfect opportunity to roll up a sleeve, all in honor of a Northeast Arkansas girl.

The American Red Cross is partnering up with the family and friends of Lily Grace Gairhan to host a blood drive in her honor Friday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at First Community Bank on 630 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.

Lily Grace was born with a congenital heart defect. She had open-heart surgery, and blood transfusions were needed during the procedure that helped save her life.

Lily and her family want to give back to the community and help others in need of blood by hosting this blood drive.

“We hope the Jonesboro community will help honor Lily Grace by donating blood at this drive,” said Emily Gairhan, Lily’s mother. “We could not think of a better way to say thank you and give back to our community than helping others who need blood.”

All who come to give blood will receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email.

