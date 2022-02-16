Energy Alert
City council moves multiple resolutions over private club permits to additional reading

At their meeting, the Jonesboro City Council recommended that a group of ordinances focused on private club permits would be moved for additional reading.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Jonesboro City Council recommended that a group of ordinances focused on private club permits would be moved for additional reading.

These included a couple of new ordinances introduced at the meeting. The city recommended an ordinance for a private club permit for Unwind Cafe, which would be located at 2816 Creek Drive.

The next ordinance would be for a permit for Poppy’s Beach Grill and Event Center, which would be located at 2915 Kazi Street.

The ordinances for Unwind and Poppy’s were moved for a second reading.

The approval of a private club application for Umai Sushi and Grill on 1841 East Highland Drive, Suite B, was also on its second reading for the meeting. The council members agreed that the ordinance would be moved for a third reading.

Other matters discussed at the meeting included an ordinance to the city of Jonesboro to place various traffic signs at designated locations as determined by the Traffic Control Committee.

Some of the changes would include establishing a 25 mph speed limit on all of Taylor Lane and establishing a 40 mph speed limit on all of Barnhill Road.

The speed limit ordinance would be moved to a second reading.

You can view the full meeting on the City of Jonesboro’s Facebook page.

