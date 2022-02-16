Cross County High School gets national recognition

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Cross County High School has been named a finalist for the Founder’s Award from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.

The award highlights schools nationwide that build educator excellence and advance students’ success. It’s an award that Cross County superintendent, Dr. Nathan Morris, says his school has worked so hard for.

“This would be one of those things where it lets our parents and school community know that we are being recognized for the positive work that is being done in our school district,” said Morris.

Morris said that his staff has been working for this kind of recognition for years as they have seen their students persevere through tough times.

“We raised our test scores last year on the ACT,” said Morris. “Not just there but across the board in all tested areas in our high school, and we even raised our reading percentage by over eleven percent.”

The school is one of five finalists and received ten thousand dollars as a reward. The winner of the award will be announced Thursday, March 10th, and will receive the grand prize of fifty thousand dollars.

