Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cross County High School gets national recognition

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Cross County High School has been named a finalist for the Founder’s Award from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.

The award highlights schools nationwide that build educator excellence and advance students’ success. It’s an award that Cross County superintendent, Dr. Nathan Morris, says his school has worked so hard for.

“This would be one of those things where it lets our parents and school community know that we are being recognized for the positive work that is being done in our school district,” said Morris.

Morris said that his staff has been working for this kind of recognition for years as they have seen their students persevere through tough times.

“We raised our test scores last year on the ACT,” said Morris. “Not just there but across the board in all tested areas in our high school, and we even raised our reading percentage by over eleven percent.”

The school is one of five finalists and received ten thousand dollars as a reward. The winner of the award will be announced Thursday, March 10th, and will receive the grand prize of fifty thousand dollars.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Sunday ended with Paragould police arresting a woman on suspicion of child endangerment.
Crash leads to child endangerment charges
The Izard County Office of Emergency Management reported Monday evening that they have had...
Multiple reports of a large “boom” heard in Izard County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The owner of a building on Highway 63 was burning some items that spread to two campers, and...
Building damaged after fire had spread
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Latest News

CDC proposes changes to prescribing pain medications
CDC proposes changes to prescribing pain medications
City council moves multiple resolutions over private club permits to additional reading
City council moves multiple resolutions over private club permits to additional reading
CDC proposes new guidelines
Guidelines for prescribing opioids up for revision
The Senate rejected resolutions Tuesday that would have allowed lawmakers to take up...
Arkansas Senate rejects push for Texas-styled abortion ban