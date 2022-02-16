Feb: 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Get ready for some WINDY weather over the next couple of days leading up to our storm on Thursday. Warm weather with highs in the 60s and 70s are expected, with 0.50-1.50″ of rain expected through Thursday afternoon.

Colder air arrives in the wake of the cold front for Thursday night and Friday, but temperatures will rebound back to above average for the weekend with lots of sunshine.

Next week gets active again with a couple of storm systems set to come through.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

Abortion resolutions debated at capitol, don’t gain ground during fiscal session.

Town hall features questions about LGBTQ inclusion.

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations continue downward trend.

Guidelines for prescribing opioids up for revision.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more

