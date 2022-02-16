Energy Alert
Hospital in Wynne getting major upgrades

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency room renovations at CrossRidge Community Hospital have many employees excited about the care they can now offer their patients.

A project that has been 15 years in the making, CrossRidge administrator, Gary Sparks, says these renovations are going to give this hospital a real step up.

“We obviously want to make everything look better,” said Sparks. “It is also important to provide a better working place for the nurses and the physicians, they both need more privacy.”

The renovations will include a new front desk, new operating rooms, as well as increasing the total number of rooms for them to visit with patients in.

“At least fifty percent of the people that come in here are coming through the emergency room,” said Sparks. “With those kinds of numbers, we knew we had to make room for more people.”

He stressed that he wants to show the community that the hospital cares about what they think by providing a clean well-run establishment.

“It would mean a lot to our community,” said Sparks. “This would not be possible without their support, and we want to show that we apricate that.”

The renovation is supposed to be completed within the next three weeks if there are no construction complications.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

