Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival announces 2022 lineup

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival announced its biggest lineup ever for 2022! The 44th edition of the Beale Street Music Festival will be from April 29-May1.

After nearly three years without the festival, thousands of fans will flood the Bluff City to hear from their favorite artists.

“After a three-year absence, we felt it was important to come back big,” said James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May. “The 2022 lineup is the biggest roster of the best touring artists in the festival’s history, with more surprises on the way and being Beale Street Music Festival, of course, there’s something for almost every musical taste.”

The lineup includes:

  • Foo Fighters
  • Van Morrison Weaver
  • Lil Wayne
  • The Smashing Pumpkins
  • DaBaby
  • Three 6 Mafia
  • Stone Temple Pilots
  • Moneybagg Yo
  • The Glorious Sons
  • Waka Flocka Flame
Beale Street Music Festival 2022 lineup
Beale Street Music Festival 2022 lineup(Beale Street Music Festival)

That’s just to name a few.

The festival will be at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park for the first time and will return to Tom Lee Park following the completion of renovations in 2023.

Three-day passes are available for $175 but they are limited and prices will increase as they run out. Additional information on single-day tickets will be announced next week.

Tickets are available at www.memphisinmay.org/bsmftickets

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Izard County Office of Emergency Management reported Monday evening that they have had...
Multiple reports of a large “boom” heard in Izard County
Police took a Sloan-Hendrix student into custody after school administrators said they brought...
Superintendent: Student facing disciplinary action after bringing gun to school
Osceola woman fed up with post office
Osceola woman fed up with postal service
The owner of a building on Highway 63 was burning some items that spread to two campers, and...
Building damaged after fire had spread
Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library
Book battle continues, board rejects another proposal

Latest News

A judge has set an April sentencing date for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who was...
Sentencing set for Josh Duggar in federal child porn case
County music star Jason Aldean is bringing his Rock n’ Roll Cowboy tour to the Natural State.
Jason Aldean rocking n’ rolling to Arkansas
James Ray Carpenter, a Runnelstown native and 25th president of the Professional Golfers’...
Rocker Ian McDonald of King Crimson and Foreigner dies at 75
Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" opens Saturday, Feb. 12, at The Forum Theater in...
Midday Interview: "Cinderella" at The Forum in Jonesboro