Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival announces 2022 lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival announced its biggest lineup ever for 2022! The 44th edition of the Beale Street Music Festival will be from April 29-May1.

After nearly three years without the festival, thousands of fans will flood the Bluff City to hear from their favorite artists.

“After a three-year absence, we felt it was important to come back big,” said James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May. “The 2022 lineup is the biggest roster of the best touring artists in the festival’s history, with more surprises on the way and being Beale Street Music Festival, of course, there’s something for almost every musical taste.”

The lineup includes:

Foo Fighters

Van Morrison Weaver

Lil Wayne

The Smashing Pumpkins

DaBaby

Three 6 Mafia

Stone Temple Pilots

Moneybagg Yo

The Glorious Sons

Waka Flocka Flame

Beale Street Music Festival 2022 lineup (Beale Street Music Festival)

That’s just to name a few.

The festival will be at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park for the first time and will return to Tom Lee Park following the completion of renovations in 2023.

Three-day passes are available for $175 but they are limited and prices will increase as they run out. Additional information on single-day tickets will be announced next week.

Tickets are available at www.memphisinmay.org/bsmftickets

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.