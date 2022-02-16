Olivia Schmidt wins medalist, Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 2nd at First Coast Classic

Equaling her program record low 54-hole total of 8-under par 208, Arkansas State women’s golfer Olivia Schmidt was individual medalist leading the Red Wolves to a second-place finish at the First Coast Classic at Deerwood Country Club.

“What an amazing outcome for our team today,” said A-State head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw. “We are so proud of the way they handled adversity. An individual win for Olivia is truly an awesome feeling and she is so deserving of this finish. Our team played in some tough conditions today and had a tie for the lowest team round.”

Turning a final round 1-under par 71, Schmidt finished the event with all three rounds under par for her first career 54-hole individual title. Schmidt has gone under par in nine of the last 10 rounds, including each of the last seven rounds for a stroke average of 69.30. The 8-under par 208 ties her program record low 54-hole total from the USA Intercollegiate earlier this season. This is her second career win, the first coming at the Lady Cat Invitational in spring of 2020 that was cut short at 36 holes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She becomes the 29th individual medalist in program history.

Led by 1-under round from Schmidt Tuesday, A-State climbed to second in the final team standings. The Red Wolves turned in a 13-over par 301, tied for the lowest round on the course Tuesday. Eastern Kentucky took the team title at 33-over par 897 with A-State 11 strokes back at 908. A-State was tops amongst the four Sun Belt teams in the field, beating fourth place South Alabama by 14 strokes.

Casey Sommer totaled 18-over par 234 to tie for 16th while an even-par 72 saw Elise Schultz finish tied for 19th with a total of 235 (+19). Charlotte Menager totaled 238 (+22) to tie for 31st and Kayla Burke was 51st with a total of 248 (+32). Playing as an individual, Sydni Leung finished 56th with a total of 255 (+39)

A-State returns to action March 10-12 at the Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational hosted by Southern Utah. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

First Coast Classic

Final Results

2 Arkansas State 311-296-301=908 (+31)

1 Olivia Schmidt 68-69-71=208 (-8)

T16 Casey Sommer 80-74-80=234 (+18)

T19 Elise Schultz 83-80-72=235 (+19)

T31 Charlotte Menager 81-73-84=238 (+22)

51 Kayla Burke 82-88-78=248 (+32)

55 Sydni Leung 92-78-85=255 (+39)

