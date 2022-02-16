Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Passenger reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor cruise ship in Gulf

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.(Viewer Photo)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard is responding to reports of a person who went overboard a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to USCG, a passenger went overboard on the Carnival Valor vessel around 2:28 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 16. It is unclear how the person ended up in the water.

An aircrew is en route to assist in rescue efforts.

The ship left from Cozumel, Mexico around 3:27 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 15.

According to other passengers on board, the ship went into a holding pattern while they waited for Coast Guard crews.

In photos shared to Twitter and FOX 8, a life preserver was seen in the water off the side of the ship.

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.(Viewer Photo)

The ship is expected to dock in New Orleans Thursday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police took a Sloan-Hendrix student into custody after school administrators said they brought...
Superintendent: Student facing disciplinary action after bringing gun to school
The Izard County Office of Emergency Management reported Monday evening that they have had...
Multiple reports of a large “boom” heard in Izard County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Osceola woman fed up with post office
Osceola woman fed up with postal service

Latest News

Monette Manor
Plans to rebuild Monette Manor underway after tornado
Jonesboro Sanitation Department
Sanitation delays solved with new trucks
The bank has over 5,000 customers and has provided loans to nearly 2,600 small businesses. It...
From cutting hair to cutting checks: Little Rock barber opens Arkansas’ first Black-owned bank
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
A cold front advancing on Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri could usher in damaging...
Wind, tornadoes ‘biggest concerns’ with Thursday storms