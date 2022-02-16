Energy Alert
Poultry owners urged to increase biosecurity measures as HPAI cases increase

State officials are urging poultry owners to increase biosecurity measures in response to several reports of HPAI in surrounding states.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is urging poultry owners to increase biosecurity measures on their operations in response to several reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in other states including some in the Mississippi Flyway.

HPAI is caused by an influenza type A virus that can infect poultry and wild birds.

Symptoms can include a sudden increase in bird deaths with no clinical signs, lack of energy and appetite, decrease in egg production, and soft- or thin-shelled, or misshapen eggs.

Although there have been no reports of HPAI in Arkansas this year, there have been reported cases in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana, a commercial broiler chicken flock in Kentucky, and a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Virginia.

Because of these nearby infections, Arkansas State Veterinarian John Nilz said an increase in biosecurity should be a priority for Arkansas poultry owners.

“By practicing good biosecurity, you can reduce the risk of people, animals, equipment, or vehicles carrying infectious diseases onto your property,” Nilz said. “This will also help protect other flocks in the state by preventing the spread of disease.”

Biosecurity refers to measures people can do to keep diseases away from living things and property. Officials said this can include keeping visitors to a minimum, changing clothes before entering poultry areas, and cleaning tools or equipment before moving them to a new poultry facility.

Poultry owners are urged to also monitor their flocks and report any possible symptoms to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture at 501-823-1746.

More information on HPAI symptoms can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

