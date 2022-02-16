Energy Alert
Red Wolves Raw: Baseball zoom press conference (2/16/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 3 days away from Red Wolves Opening Day.

Arkansas State baseball coach Tommy Raffo held a zoom press conference Wednesday morning. A-State travels to Birmingham to face defending SoCon champion Samford. Game times are Friday 4pm, Saturday 2pm, & Sunday 1pm. The series will be streamed on ESPN+.

Carter Holt will be the starting pitcher in the season opener. Justin Medlin and Tyler Jeans will get the ball for the Red Wolves on Saturday and Sunday.

Raffo broke down the A-State lineup, pitching, and much more.

