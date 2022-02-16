Energy Alert
Sanders raises another $235K in bid for Arkansas governor

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is continuing to outpace her Democratic rivals in fundraising in the race for Arkansas governor.

Sanders this week reported raising $235,000 last month in her bid for governor and spending more than $349,000.

Sanders has more than $7.2 million on hand.

Her closest rival in fundraising, Chris Jones, reported raising more than $131,000 during the month and spending more than $161,000.

Jones has more than $300,000 on hand. Jones is one of five Democrats seeking their party’s nomination in the May primary.

