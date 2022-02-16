Energy Alert
Sophie Leathers and Carter Shell earn SBC Indoor Track & Field weekly honors

By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With just under a week until the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, a pair of Arkansas State track and field athletes received the final conference weekly honors of the season, the league office announced Wednesday.

Sophie Leathers was named the SBC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, while Carter Shell earned his second Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honor of the season. The two awards gives A-State eight total in the 2021-22 indoor season.

Leathers broke the school’s indoor 5000-meter record on Friday at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, clocking a time of 16:44.83 to break A-State great Kristina Aubert’s mark set in 2014. The Grapevine, Texas, native’s time ranks first in the conference by nearly 14 seconds.

Shell received his second weekly honor of the season on Wednesday after finishing as the top collegian in the long jump at the Music City Challenge. The senior placed second overall with an indoor-best leap of 7.72m (25-4.0), which ranks 17th in the NCAA and was the fifth-best mark among collegians this week. Shell currently leads the conference by 18 centimeters (7 inches).

NEXT UP

A-State now turns its focus to the conference championship meet, held Feb. 21-22, in Birmingham, Ala. The Red Wolves have swept the last two indoor championships.

