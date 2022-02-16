Thea Rice named SBC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

Going 3-0 in singles and 2-1 in doubles, Arkansas State women’s tennis junior Thea Rice has been named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.

In a three-match weekend, Rice played at No. 1 singles and won two of the matches in straight sets. She defeated Chunxi Xin of Central Arkansas 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 and earned straight-set wins over Grace Ball of Kansas City (6-2, 6-2) and Mary Houston of Missouri State (6-4, 6-4). Paired with Nejla Zukic at No. 1 doubles, the pair defeated Kansas City 6-4 and Missouri State 6-0. The doubles loss to Central Arkansas was a 7-6 setback in a 7-5 tiebreaker.

A-State (2-3) heads to Fayetteville Saturday for a 4 p.m. matchup against Arkansas. For the latest on A-State Tennis, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateTennis) and Instagram (@astatetennis).

