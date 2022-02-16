Energy Alert
Thea Rice named SBC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

Arkansas State women's tennis player Thea Rice won Sun Belt weekly honors Wednesday.
Arkansas State women's tennis player Thea Rice won Sun Belt weekly honors Wednesday.(Source: Arkansas State Athletics)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Going 3-0 in singles and 2-1 in doubles, Arkansas State women’s tennis junior Thea Rice has been named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.

In a three-match weekend, Rice played at No. 1 singles and won two of the matches in straight sets. She defeated Chunxi Xin of Central Arkansas 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 and earned straight-set wins over Grace Ball of Kansas City (6-2, 6-2) and Mary Houston of Missouri State (6-4, 6-4). Paired with Nejla Zukic at No. 1 doubles, the pair defeated Kansas City 6-4 and Missouri State 6-0. The doubles loss to Central Arkansas was a 7-6 setback in a 7-5 tiebreaker.

A-State (2-3) heads to Fayetteville Saturday for a 4 p.m. matchup against Arkansas. For the latest on A-State Tennis, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateTennis) and Instagram (@astatetennis).

