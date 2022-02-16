Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic ski slopestyle event

United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.

Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver.

Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now earned six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, including silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Sunday ended with Paragould police arresting a woman on suspicion of child endangerment.
Crash leads to child endangerment charges
The Izard County Office of Emergency Management reported Monday evening that they have had...
Multiple reports of a large “boom” heard in Izard County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The owner of a building on Highway 63 was burning some items that spread to two campers, and...
Building damaged after fire had spread
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Latest News

CDC proposes changes to prescribing pain medications
CDC proposes changes to prescribing pain medications
City council moves multiple resolutions over private club permits to additional reading
City council moves multiple resolutions over private club permits to additional reading
CDC proposes new guidelines
Guidelines for prescribing opioids up for revision
Cross County High School is a finalist for an award highlighting schools nationwide that build...
Cross County High School gets national recognition
The Senate rejected resolutions Tuesday that would have allowed lawmakers to take up...
Arkansas Senate rejects push for Texas-styled abortion ban