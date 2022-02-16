Valley View & Corning are the Hot Shots of the Week (2/7/22 - 2/11/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week. 332 votes were cast on the KAIT8.com sports page.

Boys Winner: Valley View

Valley View beats Osceola in the boys ballot by 108 votes. Connor Tinsley gets hoop and the harm in the 4th quarter. The Blazers beat Westside 80-69 on February 8th to clinch a spot in regionals.

Girls Winner: Corning

Corning beats Jonesboro in the girls ballot by 122 votes. Katie Hampton kicks, Makenna Lunsford hits the trifecta. The Lady Bobcats beat Harrisburg 48-27 on January 10th. Corning captured a share of the 3A-3 title and an automatic spot in regionals.

