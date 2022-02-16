Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Valley View & Corning are the Hot Shots of the Week (2/7/22 - 2/11/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week. 332 votes were cast on the KAIT8.com sports page.

Boys Winner: Valley View

Valley View beats Osceola in the boys ballot by 108 votes. Connor Tinsley gets hoop and the harm in the 4th quarter. The Blazers beat Westside 80-69 on February 8th to clinch a spot in regionals.

Girls Winner: Corning

Corning beats Jonesboro in the girls ballot by 122 votes. Katie Hampton kicks, Makenna Lunsford hits the trifecta. The Lady Bobcats beat Harrisburg 48-27 on January 10th. Corning captured a share of the 3A-3 title and an automatic spot in regionals.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Sunday ended with Paragould police arresting a woman on suspicion of child endangerment.
Crash leads to child endangerment charges
The Izard County Office of Emergency Management reported Monday evening that they have had...
Multiple reports of a large “boom” heard in Izard County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The owner of a building on Highway 63 was burning some items that spread to two campers, and...
Building damaged after fire had spread
Osceola woman fed up with post office
Osceola woman fed up with postal service

Latest News

Paragould volleyball standout heading to the next level
Paragould volleyball standout Berkli Benefield signs with Mineral Area
Bearcats win Tuesday
4A-3 Tournament: Brookland boys beat Trumann, clinch regional spot
Redskins win Tuesday
4A-3 Tournament: Pocahontas boys beat Southside, clinch regional spot
Lady Blazers win Tuesday
4A-3 Tournament: Valley View girls beat Brookland, clinch regional spot
Lady Wildcats win Tuesday
4A-3 Tournament: Trumann girls rally to beat Westside, clinch regional spot