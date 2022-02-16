Wind, tornadoes ‘biggest concerns’ with Thursday storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A cold front advancing on Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri could usher in damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

Meteorologist Zach Holder said a line of storms will move through Region 8 late Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

“Wind energy and spin in the atmosphere are impressive,” he said. “Instability not so much, especially with an earlier round of heavy rain expected from 7 until 9 a.m.”

Currently, the biggest severe threat is in Tennessee and Mississippi.

“But a few storms may hit their stride before they cross the [Mississippi] river,” Holder said Wednesday. “Wind and tornadoes are the biggest concerns.”

While not every storm that passes through will be severe, he cautioned many in the area will receive heavy rain.

He urged everyone in Region 8 to have a way to get warnings from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday.

