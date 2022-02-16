Energy Alert
Windy and Warm Leading Up to Thursday’s Storms

February 16th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Warm and windy is the story until higher rain chances arrive Thursday morning. Clouds increase today, but only a few sprinkles are expected. Temperatures get well into the 60s today despite less sunshine than yesterday. Overnight temperatures mostly stay in the 60s. Warm air and increasing humidity fuel storm chances late Thursday morning into the early afternoon. Heavy rain Thursday morning will hopefully keep the atmosphere stable until the cold front arrives. Heavy rain, lightning, and strong to damaging wind gusts are possible with storms. We’ll have to watch for rotation as well. Colder air works its way in behind the front setting us up for a cold Friday. Another warming trend starts through the weekend ahead of more rain chances early next week.

