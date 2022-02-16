Stormy Morning with Severe Weather Possible Later

Warm air and increasing humidity fuel storm chances this morning and later this afternoon. Heavy rain Thursday morning will hopefully keep the atmosphere stable until the cold front arrives. Still, a narrow window for strong to severe storms is possible from 10a-2 pm today. Heavy rain, lightning, and strong to damaging wind gusts are possible with storms. Some storms may intensify enough for tornado warnings before crossing the river into Tennessee and Mississippi. Colder air works its way in behind the front setting us up for a much colder Friday. Another warming trend starts through the weekend ahead of more active weather next week.

