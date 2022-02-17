7 Arkansas State women’s bowling hosting Mid-Winter Invitational this weekend

The Arkansas State bowling team hosts the annual Mid-Winter Invitational presented by Kalmer Solutions this weekend at Hijinx Family Entertainment Center in Jonesboro.

A-State (45-19) will bowl 13 matches over the three-day tournament, which will go from Friday through Sunday at Hijinx. All 13 of the Red Wolves matches will be streamed live on the A-State bowling Facebook page with match results posted on the @AStateBowling twitter account. Admission to Hijinx is free.

The Mid-Winter Invitational presented by Kalmer Solutions follows a standard three-day, 13-match format. The 18 teams will compete in five Baker matches starting at 10:00 a.m. Friday, and then there will be five traditional matches starting at 9:25 a.m. Saturday. Teams will then be seeded based on total pinfall from the first two days for three best-of-seven Baker matches on Sunday to determine a champion. Following a senior day presentation at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the first match of bracket play is scheduled for 8:10 a.m.

The 18-team field features 12 of the top-25 teams in the latest NTCA Poll. The full field includes: No. 7 Arkansas State, Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Drury, Jackson State, Kentucky Wesleyan, No. 20 Lewis, No. 9 Lincoln Memorial, No. 5 Louisiana Tech, No. 13 Maryville, No. 3 Nebraska, No. 1 McKendree, No. 19 Sacred Heart, No. 8 Stephen F. Austin, No. 15 Tulane, Tusculum, No. 22 Wisconsin-Whitewater and No. 9 Youngstown State.

Coming off an 11-1 weekend and the Lady Techsters Classic title, A-State opens play Friday against Alabama State. A-State head coach Justin Kostick enters the weekend six wins shy of becoming the sixth coach in NCAA bowling history to reach 1,000 wins. Kostick has a record of 994-432 (.697) in his 13 seasons at the helm of the program, winning his 19th regular-season tournament last week.

Friday the Red Wolves will face Alabama State (Lanes 15-16), Louisiana Tech (Lanes 23-24), Lincoln Memorial (Lanes 21-22), Stephen F. Austin (Lanes 11-12) and Nebraska (Lanes 27-28). Following the position round to begin competition Saturday, A-State is scheduled to face Drury (Lanes 3-4), Alabama A&M (Lanes 5-6), Lewis (Lanes 17-18) and Sacred Heart (Lanes 9-10).

Hijinx Family Entertainment Center is located at 3102 Shelby Drive in Jonesboro. For the latest on A-State bowling, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

