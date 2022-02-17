A-State men’s basketball plays at 1st place Texas State Thursday night

A-State continues the four game road trip Thursday at league-leading Texas State. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the game can be viewed on ESPN+ and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.

A-State is 15-1 when shooting a higher field-goal percentage than their opponent this season. The Red Wolves are 15-2 when shooting 40 percent or better from the field. A-State is 15-2 when scoring 65 or more points. The Red Wolves are 13-4 when out-rebounding their opponent.

Caleb Fields has 307 assists in his career to rank 10th on the career assists list. He is 16 shy of Donte Thomas and J.H. Williams for eighth.

Norchad Omier is the active NCAA Division I leader in career rebound average at 12.1 rebounds per game.

Marquis Eaton joins Tookie Brown (Georgia Southern) as the only Sun Belt Conference players since 1992-93 to have at least 1,600 points, 400 assists and 350 rebounds in their career.

Norchad Omier is among nine D1 players with two or more games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. Ranking tops in the league and top-10 nationally, Norchad Omier ranks: 2nd in offensive rebounds per game (4.13), 3rd in field-goal percentage (.664), 4th in rebounds per game (12.0), 5th in double-doubles (16) and 10th in defensive rebounds per game (7.83).

Marquis Eaton ranks eighth nationally in free-throw percentage (91.9 percent). He made 40 consecutive free throws, most in program history, before a miss against UT Arlington to become the 56th NCAA Division I player with a streak of at least 40 consecutive free throws made.

Marquis Eaton (1,603) is 49 points shy of Don Scaife (1971-75) for fourth on A-State’s all-time scoring list.

A-State is 11-1 this season when Marquis Eaton and Desi Sills combine for 25 or more points. The duo has combined to average 25.3 points this season. Head Coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at A-State carrying a record of 66-77 (.462).

SERIES HISTORY: TEXAS STATE

A-State and Texas State meet for the 15th time Thursday. The Red Wolves came away with a 67-60 victory back on Jan. 22 to snap a 10-game win streak in the series for the Bobcats. Texas State leads the series 10-4, including a 5-1 mark in San Marcos. The Red Wolves lone win in San Marcos was the first meeting between the two sides, a 74-69 victory on Jan. 4, 2014.

A-State visits San Marcos for the first time since Feb. 15, 2020, a span of 734 days. In the last meeting in San Marcos, the Red Wolves trailed 31-13 at halftime before mounting a furious comeback to trim the deficit to three, but the Bobcats won 69-64.

Desi Sills’ 21-point performance against Texas State earlier this season makes him the leading scorer among active players against the Bobcats. Norchad Omier has averaged 19.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in two games against Texas State. Caleb Fields (11.0) is the only other active A-State player to average double figures against Texas State.

A-State is in its 31st season of play in the Sun Belt Conference with a record of 251-271 (.481). The Red Wolves are 165-100 (.623) at home and 86-172 (.333) on the road in SBC games.

