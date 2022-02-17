Energy Alert
Arkansas court won’t dismiss challenge to new voting laws

Justices on Thursday rejected arguments by attorneys for Secretary of State John Thurston that he was immune from the lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Arkansas, Arkansas United and five voters over the restrictions.(wwbt/nbc12)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court says a lawsuit challenging four new voting restrictions the Legislature approved last year can continue.

Justices on Thursday rejected arguments by attorneys for Secretary of State John Thurston that he was immune from the lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Arkansas, Arkansas United and five voters over the restrictions.

The court upheld a Pulaski County judge’s decision to reject Thurston’s request for a dismissal.

The measures being challenged include a change to the state’s voter ID law that removed the ability for someone without identification to vote if they sign an affidavit.

The laws were among a historic number of voting restrictions advanced in statehouses across the country last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

