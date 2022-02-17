Energy Alert
Attorney announces campaign for 1st Congressional District seat

Jody Shackelford announced plans this week to seek the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District seat in Arkansas.(Source: Jody Shackelford congressional website)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas attorney said Thursday that he will seek the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District in the May 2022 primary.

According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, attorney Jody Shackelford of Cherokee Village is running for the seat currently held by Republican Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro.

Shackelford said he believes there needs to be a proactive approach in dealing with a legislative agenda.

“I believe it’s time to shake up the establishment and bring a fresh and bold approach to representing the district,” Shackelford said.

He also believes in putting money into people’s pockets.

“The way to do it is to spend less and make more. We need to pass a bill that directs the U.S. Commerce Department to launch a national campaign to boost value production in all forms, from encouraging at-home small business to boosting U.S. manufacturing. Incentives should include tax deductions, commerce credits and enhanced access to Small Business Administration guarantees,” Shackelford said.

Shackelford is also a military veteran, having served in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

In addition to Crawford and Shackelford, other announced candidates include State Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro) and State Rep. Monte Hodges (D-Blytheville).

The filing period starts at noon Feb. 22 and goes until noon March 1.

The primary is May 24 with a runoff scheduled for June 21. The general election is set for Nov. 8.

