Brookland hires new superintendent

The Brookland School Board voted 7-0 this week to appoint Brett Bunch as superintendent,...
The Brookland School Board voted 7-0 this week to appoint Brett Bunch as superintendent, effective July 1, 2022. Bunch was selected out of at least 20 candidates for the position.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who has served as the superintendent at Newport since 2019 has been selected to become the next superintendent at Brookland.

This week, the Brookland School Board voted 7-0 to appoint Brett Bunch as superintendent, effective July 1, 2022. Bunch was selected out of at least 20 candidates for the position.

The board president said that George Kennedy will continue to serve as interim superintendent until June 30.

Bunch’s contract is for two years. School officials said he chose to forgo the use of a school-supplied vehicle or other items.

