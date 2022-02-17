Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Economists warn a Ukraine invasion could drive up already high living costs in the U.S.

New analysis warns an invasion of Ukraine by Russia could drive up the already high cost of living in the United States. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New analysis warns an invasion of Ukraine by Russia could drive up the already high cost of living in the United States.

Economists say a potential conflict could rattle global energy markets and create a ripple effect that could impact millions of American households.

“Unfortunately, if Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, it’s the American household that’s going to partially bear the burden of adjustment,” explained RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas.

He said a Russian invasion could raise the cost of nearly everything having to do with energy.

Russia is the world’s second-largest producer of oil, and supply is already failing to keep up with demand. That’s partially why oil prices are increasing and prices at the pump are soaring.

An invasion or sanctions that cut off supply could send prices even higher.

President Joe Biden has acknowledged the consequences saying, “I will not pretend this will be painless.”

The big question is how high can crude oil rise?

RSM estimates if crude oil prices rise north of $110 a barrel, year-over-year inflation in the U.S. could top 10%, which would be the highest since 1981.

Energy prices are a huge factor in this red-hot inflation hitting your budget.

“How does this really impact me? It’s in the cost of everyday living, basically the things we don’t think about like heating our homes, like turning on the television, turning on your computer,” Brusuelas said.

Higher oil and natural gas prices could also mean higher costs for airfare and transportation.

The crisis in Ukraine could also rattle U.S. markets. Economists say if there’s an invasion, we could see a selloff in stocks as investors face the fear of an oil shock and higher inflation. It could also mean higher borrowing costs.

Economists warn that if inflation spikes above 10%, the fed could come under pressure to get prices under control, possibly rising interest rate hikes quicker to cool off inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Beale Street Music Festival
Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival announces 2022 lineup
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
If storms intensify, Meteorologist Zach Holder said the National Weather Service will issue a...
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

Latest News

Biden: 'Every indication' Russia will invade soon
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid Highway 141 following a...
Highway 141 closed following semi-truck crash
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumped from cruise ship after incident with security guards, passengers say
Ottawa's police chief resigns amid ongoing protests.
Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa
Walmart used its size and clout to control prices with global inflation soaring, coordinating...
Walmart steers through inflation, boosting profit and sales