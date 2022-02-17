Energy Alert
Eight-mile trail construction going smoothly

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The construction on the eight-mile trail in Paragould has been constant over the past nine months, but Park and Recreation Director James Kashak says they are almost there.

Despite a couple of weather delays, Kashak says that construction for the most part is on-time, saying that there may even be some additions to the trail.

“We are about seventy percent done with the trail,” said Kashak. “We are looking to add another two miles to the trail with a $300,000 grant that we received.”

Along the trail, there will be multiple entry points along with parks, pavilions, and pads. Kashak said right now, his crews are focusing on the safety of the trail.

“Crews are really working on the parts of the trail that go under bridges,” said Kashak. “You just want to make sure that you are not putting anyone in harm’s way.”

The trail is expected to be completed by the spring of this year, as long as there are no hiccups with construction.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

