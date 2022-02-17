Cold but Quiet Weekend

Enjoy the sunshine and quiet weather this weekend because next week looks active. We’re starting the day well below freezing with a wind chill to make things worse. The wind should ease up by mid-morning as the air temperature starts to rise above freezing. Highs in the low 40s today, around 50 on Saturday, and 60s start to become possible on Sunday. The warmest weather early next week comes with the chance of storms and heavy rain late Monday into Tuesday. This will be the first of several storm systems to move through. Cold air starts to work its way in by the middle of the week bringing the chance for winter weather to mix in by Wednesday night into Thursday. Too early for specifics, but we’ll be watching trends over the weekend.

