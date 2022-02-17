Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Groundbreaking scheduled in New Madrid for new facility focused on cleaning up environment

The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony with Circular SynTech on Friday morning, February...
The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony with Circular SynTech on Friday morning, February 18.(WJHG)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A new facility focused on cleaning up the environment is coming to New Madrid.

The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony with Circular SynTech on Friday morning, February 18.

The company will develop a new plant that will convert trash and other waste into renewable chemicals.

According to Circular SynTech, it’s making an initial investment of more than $90 million and will create more than 40 jobs with plans to expand.

The 230-acre campus will be built on land off of Highway 61.

The facility is expected to start operations later this year.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch Thursday morning for parts of Region 8.
Tornado Watch issued for parts of Region 8
Police stopped traffic along Highway 141 Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer rig overturned.
Highway 141 closed following semi-truck crash
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

The Joint Budget Committee’s Administrative Rule Review Subcommittee met to discuss Rule 20,...
Legislative committee approves sports betting rule
Arkansas State bowling coach
Red Wolves Raw: A-State Bowling coach Justin Kostick previews 2022 Mid-Winter Invitational
Justices on Thursday rejected arguments by attorneys for Secretary of State John Thurston that...
Arkansas court won’t dismiss challenge to new voting laws
According to a news release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested...
Man on Texas 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Izard County
Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 2:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing