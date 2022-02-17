Highway 141 closed following semi-truck crash
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid Highway 141 following a semi-truck crash.
According to ArDOT, the crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Thursday about 1.5 miles southwest of State Highway 168 near Walcott in Greene County.
The overturned tractor-trailer rig was blocking all lanes of traffic.
As of 9:30 a.m., officers were rerouting motorists onto Greene County Road 755.
ArDOT asked drivers to avoid the area until the crash scene can be cleared.
