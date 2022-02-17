Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Highway 141 closed following semi-truck crash

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid Highway 141 following a...
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid Highway 141 following a semi-truck crash.(WCAX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid Highway 141 following a semi-truck crash.

According to ArDOT, the crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Thursday about 1.5 miles southwest of State Highway 168 near Walcott in Greene County.

According to ArDOT, the crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Thursday about 1.5 miles southwest of State...
According to ArDOT, the crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Thursday about 1.5 miles southwest of State Highway 168 near Walcott in Greene County.(IDriveArkansas.com)

The overturned tractor-trailer rig was blocking all lanes of traffic.

As of 9:30 a.m., officers were rerouting motorists onto Greene County Road 755.

ArDOT asked drivers to avoid the area until the crash scene can be cleared.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Beale Street Music Festival
Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival announces 2022 lineup
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
If storms intensify, Meteorologist Zach Holder said the National Weather Service will issue a...
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday it would temporarily shut down...
ArDOT temporarily closing Highway 141 for bridge removal
I-55 Southbound in Blytheville
Blytheville roads expecting to freeze again overnight
Two cars travel on Hwy 63 in Hardy.
Sharp County roads improving, but more work to do
Arkansas State Police are heading to two crashes along I-555 in Poinsett County that occurred...
Crashes shut down Interstate 555