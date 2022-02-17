Highway 141 closed following semi-truck crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid Highway 141 following a semi-truck crash.

According to ArDOT, the crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Thursday about 1.5 miles southwest of State Highway 168 near Walcott in Greene County.

The overturned tractor-trailer rig was blocking all lanes of traffic.

As of 9:30 a.m., officers were rerouting motorists onto Greene County Road 755.

ArDOT asked drivers to avoid the area until the crash scene can be cleared.

