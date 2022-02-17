Energy Alert
Legislative committee holds on sports betting rule decision

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A legislative committee on Wednesday recessed without showing its cards for a decision on a sports betting rule in the Natural State.

The Joint Budget Committee’s Administrative Rule Review Subcommittee met to discuss Rule 20, which covers Race Books and Sports Pools in Arkansas.

During the nearly two-hour meeting, lawmakers discussed the proposal which would allow bets to be made outside casino locations.

“Licensees/books may accept wagers on sporting events from any person who is not physically present on the Licensee’s/franchise holder’s premises so long as the person is physically present in the state of Arkansas when placing the wager and the wager is made pursuant to the account wagering system provisions of these rules,” a copy of the proposal on the legislative website noted Wednesday. “Wagers accepted by licensees/books on sporting events shall be treated for all purposes as a wager made by the person on the grounds of the licensee’s facility where casino gaming is conducted.”

Right now, gambling must be done inside the walls of the casino according to state law.

An official from GeoComply, a company that deals with GPS security, was also at the hearing and showed how a system is used in nearby Tennessee.

Lawmakers asked a series of questions, asking whether or not the proposal would violate the Commerce Clause due to no companies providing the service in the state and whether or not the Attorney General’s office has released an opinion on the issue.

Committee members will meet at 8 a.m., Feb. 17 at the Capitol to discuss the issue further.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

