Man on Texas 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Izard County

According to a news release from the Izard County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested...
According to a news release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 36-year-old Joshua David (“Fat-Boy”) Whitworth early Wednesday morning following an all-night manhunt.(Izard Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man listed as one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted is now locked up in a Northeast Arkansas jail.

According to a news release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 36-year-old Joshua David (“Fat-Boy”) Whitworth early Wednesday morning following an all-night manhunt.

The Texas Department of Public Safety notified the Stone County Sheriff’s Office on Monday that Whitworth, who is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, was in their area.

On Tuesday, Stone County Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton received word that Whitworth was in the Allison-Sylamore area.

While searching the area, McGilton spotted Whitworth’s vehicle on Dogwood Hollow Road in Izard County.

“When I went to exit my vehicle to confront him on felony warrants, he threw the vehicle in reverse and hit a tree,” McGilton said. “I went to place him under arrest and methamphetamine fell from his hoodie, along with his phone.”

Following a brief struggle, Whitworth managed to escape custody.

“I immediately contacted Izard County, Stone County, and the Mountain View Police Department for assistance,” McGilton said.

According to the release, Izard County Chief Deputy Charley Melton was notified at 12:35 a.m. and Izard County deputies assisted in the search.

“At one point, Whitworth was spotted on an ATV which he later abandoned and fled on foot,” Melton said. “He was spotted around 9 a.m. and taken into custody without incident.”

Whitworth is being held in the Izard County Detention Center on numerous charges including possession of meth, theft of property, resisting arrest, and fleeing.

According to the TDPS, Whitworth has a long history of crime and is currently wanted in the Lone Star State for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, delivery of meth and cocaine, theft, and parole violation.

“Whitworth has a long criminal history. One of Texas Most Wanted was apprehended because of joint teamwork between adjoining counties and additional agencies,” Melton said.

He and McGilton thanked the Mountain View Police Department, the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office for the use of their helicopter in helping them find Whitworth.

Melton also offered a special thanks to the Arkansas Department of Correction dog team and its tracking dog, Gracie.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

